Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.