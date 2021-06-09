Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post sales of $319.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.