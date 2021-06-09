ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Up 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.