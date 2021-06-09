ATC Coin Trading 491.8% Higher This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $908,217.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 491.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00462993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.