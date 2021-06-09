Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.36. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2,925 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -48.69.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
