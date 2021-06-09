Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.36. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2,925 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -48.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

