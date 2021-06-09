Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.80. Atomera shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 4,538 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

