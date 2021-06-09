Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 16267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Atos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

