Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ATC opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

