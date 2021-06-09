Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,641 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 284,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39.

