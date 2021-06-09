Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

