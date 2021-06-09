Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $226.92 and a 12 month high of $317.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.75.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

