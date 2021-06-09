Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

