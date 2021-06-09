Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

