Atria Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

