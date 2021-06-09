Atria Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

