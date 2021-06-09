Atria Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

