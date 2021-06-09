Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 395,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

