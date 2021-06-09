Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

