Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $23,970,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Celanese by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of CE opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

