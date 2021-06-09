Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

