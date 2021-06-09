Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $197.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.