Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,497 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

