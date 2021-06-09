Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

