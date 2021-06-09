Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,139 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,080 shares of company stock worth $29,143,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.