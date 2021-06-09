Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,139 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,080 shares of company stock worth $29,143,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
