Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Paylocity by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $170.90 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

