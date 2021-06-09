Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

DVY opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

