Atria Investments LLC Sells 17,965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

