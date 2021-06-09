Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

