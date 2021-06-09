Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

