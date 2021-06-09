AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $24,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.