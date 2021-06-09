AtromG8 (AG8) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $99,200.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00235058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00215595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.01304685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.88 or 0.99564100 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

