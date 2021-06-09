Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 6%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

