Autonio (NIOX) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $373,691.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,889,209 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.