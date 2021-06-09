Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $15.36 or 0.00041126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $107.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00248031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,498,782 coins and its circulating supply is 171,994,843 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

