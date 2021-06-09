Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $41.09. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 138 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
