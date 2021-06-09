Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $41.09. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.