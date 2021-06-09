Avation (LON:AVAP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Avation (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Avation stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 107 ($1.40). 37,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The stock has a market cap of £74.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.61. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

