AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 0.1%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 3,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.