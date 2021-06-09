AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 374,478 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

