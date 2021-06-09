Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Avient worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

