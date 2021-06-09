Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,942. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

