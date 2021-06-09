Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $41.48

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.48, but opened at $40.53. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 109 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,407. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

