Axe Price Reaches $0.0853 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Axe has a market cap of $448,671.97 and approximately $93,216.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.03 or 0.00972794 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.