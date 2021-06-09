Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

