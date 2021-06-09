BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.82

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 189145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.