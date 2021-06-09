Baillie Gifford UK Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (LON:BGUK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth stock opened at GBX 241.35 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Baillie Gifford UK Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,215.00.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth
