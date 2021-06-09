Baillie Gifford UK Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (LON:BGUK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth stock opened at GBX 241.35 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Baillie Gifford UK Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,215.00.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

