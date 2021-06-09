bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $76.47 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.47 or 0.00211581 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3.67 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049608 BTC.

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

