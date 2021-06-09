Banano (BAN) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Banano has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $436,842.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002421 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064561 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00221846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,095,082 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

