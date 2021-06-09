Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNMDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

