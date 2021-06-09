Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNMDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

