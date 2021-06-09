Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 194,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,695. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

