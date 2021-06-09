Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 194,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,695. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
