Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0036.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 1,776,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323,568. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

